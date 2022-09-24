Xiaomi has stopped supporting updates of two models!

Xiaomi has updated the EOS list, which focuses on models whose update support has ended. In this context, the road has come to an end for two models.
With the introduction of Google Android 13 in recent months, the work of smartphone manufacturers to upgrade has accelerated. While companies are spending time integrating the version into their interfaces, software support for older devices continues to run out. Finally, Xiaomi has updated the list of models whose update support has ended. The end of the road was close for both models.
Xiaomi has completed the update of support for two models
The smartphone market is in circulation. In a sector where a new model is introduced day after day, software support for devices that cannot work with new versions from the point of view of hardware is disabled. Despite the fact that some companies produce high-quality models in terms of features and design, they cannot be preferred because they do not correspond to the class in terms of update support.
Xiaomi is also a company that some appreciate and others criticize. The company usually provides two-year software support for the smartphones it sells. At the same time, it periodically updates the EOS list, which includes devices whose update support has ended, on the official website.
Xiaomi, which in recent months has completed software support for the Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi Note 7s, Mi Play, Mi 9T, Redmi K20, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi 8, Mi 9 and Redmi 7A models, finally Mi A3 and Mi CC9e have made the same decision. The phones in question will no longer receive MIUI, Android or security updates.
Models that have previously lost support for updates are as follows:
mi 1
Mi 2
Mi 2A
Mi 3
Mi 4
Mi 4S
Mi 4s
Mi5
Mi 5s
Mi 5s Plus
Mi 5s
Mi 5X
Mi6
Mi 6X
Mi 8 SE
Mi Note
Mi Note 2
Mi Note 3
Mi Laptop Pro
MIXING
MIX 2
Mi MAX
Mi MAX 2
Mi A1
Mi A2
Mi A2 Lite
Mi Pad
Mi Pad 2
Mipad 3
Mipad 4
Mipad 4 Plus
Mi MAX 3
Mi 8 Lite
MIX 2C
Mi MIX 2S
Mi 8 Explorer Version
Mi 8
Mi 9
MIX 3
Mi MIX 3
Mi 8UD
Mi 9 SE
Mi PLAY
redmi 1
Redmi 1C
Redmi 2
Redmi 2A
Redmi 3
Redmi 3S
Redmi 3X
Redmi 4
Redmi 4X
Redmi 4A
Redmi 5
Redmi 5 Plus
Redmi 5A
Redmi Note 1
Redmi Note 1S
Redmi Note 2
Redmi Note 2 About
Redmi Note 3
Redmi Note 4
Redmi Note 4X
Redmi Note 5
Redmi Note 5A
Redmi Pro
Redmi 6
Redmi 6 About
Redmi 6A
Redmi C2
Redmi Y2
Redmi Note 6 About
Redmi Go
Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7S
Redmi Note 7 About
Redmi K20
Redmi 7
Redmi 7A
Redmi Y3
Redmi K20 Pro
So, what do you think about this? Do you like Xiaomi’s update policy? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments section.