Xiaomi Has Officially Announced The Latest Models To Receive MIUI 12.5!

Xiaomi new interface, MIUI 12.5, has been released for dozens of models, especially recently. It can be said that the presentation of MIUI 12.5 has increased a little more after the news emerged that the Chinese manufacturer is working on MIUI 13.

In the past weeks, Xiaomi has released the global version of MIUI 12.5 for many models. Now, the company has stepped up the update and rolled out this update for a few more mid-range models.

Xiaomi shared the latest models that received the MIUI 12.5 update

Xiaomi announced that “MIUI 12.5 is now available for more devices” with a post on its official page and shared the list of it. Here are the latest models that received the MIUI 12.5 update;

With the above table, the Chinese manufacturer shared the phones where MIUI 12.5 is currently available from the official site. Accordingly, the list of the latest devices that had the opportunity to experience the new interface is as follows;

Mi series: Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10i, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9T Pro

Redmi Note series: Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 2021.

If you have one of the above models, updates will arrive in a short time.