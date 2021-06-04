Xiaomi Gave The News That Pleased MIUI Users

Xiaomi has given good news. The bugs and instability in the global release sparked a backlash from many consumers. However, Xiaomi gave the good news for MIUI.

Aiming to produce quality devices at affordable prices, Xiaomi first came out with the MIUI interface. The fact that the MIUI interface was liked by users caused Xiaomi to make its own phones. The Chinese manufacturer has been in trouble lately. The bugs and instability in the global release sparked a backlash from many consumers. However, Xiaomi gave the good news.

MIUI users even sent a letter to Xiaomi due to the problems in the global version.

Xiaomi rolled up its sleeves for a more stable MIUI

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi wants to produce both affordable and quality devices. The company’s smartphones, which are popular in many countries, came to the fore with a crisis. According to what users say, there are differences between the global and Chinese version of MIUI. Listening to users, Xiaomi stated that it has started working for a more stable interface.

Xiaomi stated that they have designed a new MIUI interface with a post shared on Mi Community. Asking users for help in this regard, Xiaomi asked for the most common problems to be fixed. The company, which has started to work on stability for the global version, wants to eliminate the grievances of users with new updates.

Xiaomi introduced a new interface to users in 2010. After users liked this interface, the company took action to make their own smartphones. However, this interface, which users love very much, has received many reactions recently.

The fact that the global version contains too many bugs, Xiaomi offers Google applications instead of its own applications, and the absence of applications such as XiaoAI caused users to collect signatures.

Another interesting claim came for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro camera. According to users, the Mi 10 Pro using the global version is weaker in camera than the one using the Chinese version.

Xiaomi users want both the global and Chinese version to be the same build. It is not known exactly when Xiaomi will make the incoming requests available.