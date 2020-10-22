Xiaomi gave its first official tip for the Redmi K30S

Xiaomi shared the first signs for its new phone named Redmi K30S via social media. The head of Xiaomi’s mobile unit responded to Redmi’s General Manager’s post on Weibo. With this dialogue, the company aims to increase the excitement about the Redmi K30S.

According to the allegations, the presentation of the Redmi K30S will take place on October 27th. Sales of the phone will start on November 1. However, there is no confirmation on this issue yet.

According to Digital Chat Station’s share, the Redmi K30S will be sold at a lower price than expected. The price tag of the smartphone will write a figure lower than that of the Redmi K30 Ultra with Dimensity 1000+ processor. It is stated that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor will be at the heart of the K30S; China Mobile “mistakenly” confirmed that the phone will be a different named version of the Mi 10T.

The feature list published by TENAA points to a similar situation. As of this week, the smartphone seems to have the same features as the Mi 10T, which was sold in Europe. The Mi 10T was not launched in China.

Xiaomi Redmi K30S seems to be a fairly affordable alternative in China. It will be possible to see all the details about the phone in the coming days.



