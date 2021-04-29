Xiaomi Found A Vital Solution For Low RAM Phones

Xiaomi has found the solution. RAM consumption is quite high on Android devices. Although manufacturers are working on this feature, even new updates cannot solve this problem. However, recently, Chinese manufacturers have begun to develop different methods to solve this problem in their interfaces. While Vivo is currently using the memory expansion technology in its devices, a similar situation will now be in Xiaomi.

The developers have discovered a new feature in the MIUI interface called memory expansion. This feature aims to increase the RAM capacity of low-RAM phones by swapping with the internal memory.

Memory expansion feature coming to MIUI interface

Vivo brought the OrigonOS interface to its smartphones a few months ago. While this interface offered huge changes in visual effects, it also significantly reduced the RAM consumption. The company has developed a new algorithm to reduce this consumption. This algorithm uses the phone’s memory for RAM, preventing the device from freezing and tearing. Now, the same feature comes to Xiaomi phones.

The developer named Kacper Skrzypek discovered the memory expansion functionality in the MIUI interface. This feature, which is expected to come to Xiaomi users as a beta soon; It will allow to use the phone memory as RAM, as in Vivo.

For example, you have a phone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. This capacity, which is 8 GB RAM with memory expansion technology, can go up to 11 GB. The same is true for the 12 + 256 GB model. In this version, you can make 12 GB of RAM equivalent to 15 GB.

This innovation, which Xiaomi has developed now, will come to the MIUI interface in the coming days. In this way, the speed of your low-end phones will increase. However, it is currently unknown whether the feature was tested for MIUI 12.5 or MIUI 13. We estimate that soon the company will make the necessary announcement.