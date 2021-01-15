Xiaomi foldable smartphone viewed live

Is Xiaomi preparing for the foldable smartphone market? It turned out that the brand has previously worked on patent studies in this direction and working for three separate foldable models. Now, for the first time, a foldable model claimed to be Xiaomi was displayed in the Chinese subway.

What does the Xiaomi foldable phone images tell?

The smartphone displayed on the subway seems to have a hinged design that we encounter in Galaxy Fold models. Although it has a rough appearance, the model in the picture is probably one of the first prototypes of the folding screen model.

In the shared image, it turns out that the device runs the MIUI 12 user interface and has 256 GB of internal storage. The folding mark that is noticed even when the prototype device is opened in the middle has an uncomfortable appearance.

In the final version of the Xiaomi foldable model to be presented to the consumer, it is expected to differentiate from this prototype design and to appear in a thin-framed structure in accordance with the brand image.

Again, apart from the tablet form, a vertically foldable model such as Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr may be launched. A folding model, which is also seen in the Mate X model, is expected to come from Xiaomi within this year.

It is known that the brand has been experimenting for a long time on the foldable device side. The very high levels of phone prices in the market revealed that Xiaomi has developed much more affordable foldable models.

So what do you think, can Xiaomi hold on to the foldable smartphone market? We are waiting your comments.