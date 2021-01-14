Xiaomi foldable smartphone displays flexible screen

The race for the production of the best foldable smartphone of 2021 should start from February, since Samsung should update its Galaxy Z line with new models, LG may present its smartphone with sliding screen until September and more companies start to invest in the novelty , including Xiaomi.

After many patent leaks and an old teaser released showing a foldable Xiaomi with two hinges dividing the smartphone into three parts, now we see the first photos that show, in fact, how the final model of a foldable Xiaomi can be.

Shared on Twitter and originally published on the Chinese social network Weibo, the photos show the internal folding screen with MIUI 12 interface.

The model seems to be wrapped in a protective cover to prevent leaks on the body (something that doesn’t work very well, as we can see), and it is possible to see clearly that there is no notch to house an internal front camera, which leads us to direction of two options: either this is a foldable tablet that does not have a large external screen, or uses a retractable camera system to not offer notch on the internal screen.

Anyway, it is still early to say with great certainty as to what the final design of the project will be, but at least we have a basis that Xiaomi should be inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which has the safest format for the category .

It is worth remembering that there are also rumors about the launch of a smartphone in flip format, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr, but new details should come up soon.