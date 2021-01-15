Xiaomi foldable appears in photos with vertical hinge

Xiaomi’s first foldable may have been spotted in public this week. A photo leaked on Weibo shows what would be a prototype of the company’s folding, still with prototype characteristics, but with a look and proposals similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

It is not news that the company is interested in entering the folding competition. The smartphone modality still has few competitors, but Xiaomi has been presenting prototypes and device patents for some time. Apparently, one of the brand’s ideas reached the public testing stage and a photo of him ended up on the network.

The photographs feature a device with a vertical hinge, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The edges are thick and have relief to prevent contact between glass surfaces. In addition, it is not possible to find any front camera in this area, which may indicate that there is a secondary screen on the rear, which would serve as an aid for selfies.

There is little to extract from the catch. In addition to the physical characteristics, you can see part of the MIUI – which does not undergo major changes in the folding. However, the assumptions end there. Fortunately, its presence in urban tests suggests an imminent arrival.

Because it is a leak, there is no information about the device – nor what its name would be. Therefore, it remains to wait for official pronouncements to have dates, values ​​and specifications of the Xiaomi folding.