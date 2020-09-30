Xiaomi enters the smartwatch market with Mi Watch

Xiaomi also unveiled its new smart watch named Mi Watch at the event where it introduced the Mi 10T series. The company, which has considerable experience in the wearable product market, will launch a smart watch in international markets for the first time with the new Mi Watch.

At this point, it is useful to remind that Xiaomi used the Mi Watch name on another smart watch with a different design before. The new Mi Watch aims to meet both exercise tracking and smartwatch needs. The device has 117 different exercise modes.

Featuring GPS, compass, blood oxygen content monitor and heart rate sensor, Mi Watch can work under water at a pressure of 5 ATM or up to 50 meters depth. In short, it is possible to use Mi Watch while doing water sports.

Mi Watch, which can be synchronized with smartphones and offers both notification and application support, also includes Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa.

The smart watch has a 1.3 inch AMOLED display. The battery with a capacity of 420 mAh provides the energy that the clock needs. According to the information given by Xiaomi, this battery does not need to be charged for 16 days while the watch is in standby mode.

Xiaomi Mi Watch will be sold in Europe for 99 euros.



