Xiaomi dominates the list of AnTuTu phones

AnTuTu, the Chinese benchmarking platform, published a report on the best cost-effective smartphones in December in China. The list brings in the first place several models of Xiaomi and its sub-brands.

The report is divided into five categories based on figures on the Chinese market. Thus, the devices with the best performance and price were selected.

In the handset category up to 1,499 Yuan (about R $ 1,240), the Redmi 10X was chosen as the best option. The model available in China brings 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 chip.

Among the models up to 1,999 Yuans (R $ 1,650), the Redmi K30 Ultra was chosen as the best cost-benefit. With AMOLED display, the phone features a pop-up camera with 64 MP main sensor and Dimensity 1000+ processor.

In the category up to 2,999 Yuans (R $ 2,480), the highlight was the Redmi K30S Ultra. Launched in the international market as Mi 10T, it has as its attraction the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, triple camera with 64 MP sensor and 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme and Xiaomi between the tops of line

Surprisingly, the Realme X50 Pro appears as the main device up to 4,499 Yuan (R $ 3,720). The Oppo subsidiary’s mobile phone features a Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 865 processor and quad camera with a 64 MP sensor.

Even recent in the Chinese market, the Xiaomi Mi 11 was chosen as the best model above 4,500 Yuan. The first smartphone with the Snapdragon 888, it features a 6.81-inch OLED screen and a triple camera with a 108 MP sensor.

In short, Xiaomi has given little space to competitors on the AnTuTu list. In addition to the first place, the brand’s devices also appear as second and third purchase options in each category.