Xiaomi does not miss Turkey! Android 12 good news for another model

Xiaomi will release the MIUI 13 update based on Android 12 for the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which was introduced earlier this year.

Xiaomi accelerated the distribution of older versions during the Android 13 update. To date, the company has moved most of its compatible models to Android 12. However, the work is not yet fully completed. Finally, the Chinese manufacturer decided to release another Android 12 update for the model in our country.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Gets Android 12 Update

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G was introduced to users earlier this year. Although the device shipped with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box, it unexpectedly didn’t ship with Android 12. However, it later received an update in some regions. According to the latest information, the Chinese manufacturer has decided to further expand this region and is preparing to launch Android 12 for Note 11 Pro 5G in many countries, especially in Turkey.

It is unclear when the update will be released. However, according to Xiaomiui, known for its closeness from the company, it will be available to users at the end of this month. Finally, it will be released primarily for Mi Pilot users. If there are no problems, we should inform you that it will be open for public use soon.

Technical specifications of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, octa-core, Adreno 619 graphics unit

Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, refresh rate 120 Hz, resolution 2400×1080 pixels, 395 dpi, maximum brightness 1200 nits, HDR10, 360 Hz touch detection, screen-to-body ratio 85.64%.

RAM and ROM: 6 GB / 64 GB, 6 GB / 128 GB, 8 GB / 128 GB — UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X RAM — microSD support up to 1 TB

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5

Rear camera: 108-megapixel wide-angle camera with F aperture/1,89 + 8- megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f aperture/2,2 + 2- megapixel telephoto macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

Battery: 5000mAh, 67W Fast Charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Weight: 202 grams

Color: White, gray and blue

Operating system: MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

