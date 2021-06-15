Xiaomi: Discover The Redmi Smartphone Line and Main Models

Xiaomi has been gaining more and more prominence on the national scene, with many of its smartphones and accessories in the hands of technology enthusiasts. Much of this popularity was consolidated by the arrival of the Redmi Phone line, which emerged as a direct competitor of names such as Moto G and Galaxy A by presenting intermediate characteristics and satisfactory performance even for the most demanding.

In the market, especially in Brazil, Redmi became the brand’s flagship and stands out for including the best-selling devices in the market, such as the Note 8 Pro, 9A, Note 10 and 10S, bringing many new products to the public, enhanced camera and recording features and good performance.

Xiaomi Redmi Smartphone Line

Redmi was originally launched in 2013, but gained the international spotlight only in 2019, when it was named as a sub-brand of Xiaomi. Since then, it has proposed to present entry-level, mid-range and high-end models, guaranteeing specifications for all tastes with lower cost components and, consequently, more affordable prices.

Consumers can find the sub-brand in the lines Redmi (performance and design with affordable prices), Note (larger screen and improved cameras), S (entrance devices for those who prioritize price) and A (reduced performance and improved battery), which bring generational variations with many unique features.

Some of the main models of the Line

If you still don’t know about the line’s smartphones, or are in doubt as to which of them might be the most suitable for your needs, we’ve separated some of the main models for you. Check out:

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 8, 64GB

Redmi 8 is a popular smartphone that stands out for its cost-effectiveness and includes intermediate features like a 12 MP dual camera, 32 GB internal storage (with the possibility of expansion) and Full HD video recording. The phone has a large 6.22-inch screen with a resolution of 720p, an eight-core 1.7GHz processor and 3GB RAM memory, meeting the main needs of browsing social networks, photos of daily moments and using applications most basic.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, 64GB

The Redmi Note 8 improves on all the features present in its Standard model and draws attention by significant optimizations in its visual functions, from the 6.3-inch display to the 48 MP quad camera, which now records 4K videos and stores media on an available space of 64GB. Its powerful hardware has a 1.9 GHz processor and 4 GB RAM memory, resulting in a complete device for those looking for fast and advanced browsing.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9, 64GB

The popular Redmi 9 is a good level cell phone that rescues several Note 8 features, such as the 1.9 GHz octa-core processor and the quad camera system, but now with 13 MP and Full HD recordings. Among the big news, the big screen increase, which jumped to 6.53 inches with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and the return of the performance of the Redmi 8, with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, calls attention.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, 128GB

Relying on innovative novelties, Redmi Note 9 combines storage potential and multimedia system in an advanced device. The device comes with an available space of 128 GB, triple camera system with 4K recordings, 6.53-inch screen in Full HD and Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 4 GB RAM memory and 1.9 GHz processing, bringing power enough for all types of use and good performance for intermediate cell phones.

Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, 128GB

The Redmi 10 line marked the arrival of the Android 11 operating system in the brand and brought a series of features and characteristics for those who love photography and enjoy daily clicks and recordings. In the case of the Redmi Note 10, you can record 4K videos through the 48 MP quad camera, see crisp images and brilliant colors on a 6.43-inch Full HD screen, store all kinds of content in the 128 GB available and browse smoothly thanks to the 4 GB RAM memory and the 1.8 GHz processor.

Smartphone Redmi Note 10S, 128GB

The Note 10S is the most complete smartphone in the Redmi 10 line and stands out for the best multitasking performance presented, since it has a RAM memory of 6 GB and a 2 GHz eight-core processor. These features work very well with numerous applications and improve the experience, whether you want to take photos with the amazing 64 MP camera, record 4K videos or play games without any problems. In addition, its 6.43-inch display brings sharp images in Full HD and the large 128GB of space for storage.