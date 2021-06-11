Xiaomi Confirms That 200W Charger Degrades Cell Phone Battery

Xiaomi was asked about the durability of batteries that take advantage of the company’s new rapid recharge technology, HyperCharge. In a series of questions and answers on the Chinese social network Weibo, the brand confirmed that there is a price to pay for going from zero to 100% battery life in just 8 minutes.

According to the manufacturer, the energy source begins to show signs of degradation after 800 charge and discharge cycles, starting to operate at just over 80% of its original capacity from this point on.

As the Android Authority website pointed out, in other words, this means that a 4,000 mAh battery drops to 3,200 mAh after about two years of use, if only charged by this new 200W technology.

Too soon?

Xiaomi defended itself by claiming that laws in China allow the release of recharge systems with guaranteed degradation of up to 60% of original capacity after 400 cycles.

In 2020, Oppo introduced a similar 125W system that also shows signs of rapid battery degradation — a downside that should only be mitigated in future generations of the technology.