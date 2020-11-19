Xiaomi confirms smart speaker with Google Assistant

On Wednesday (18), Xiaomi had its Mi Speaker smart speaker homologated by Anatel. The device has Google Assistant, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi with two bands and competitive price. With the approval of the regulatory agency, the speaker has quality certification and can be sold in the Brazilian market.

Mi Speaker stands out for the presence of Google Assistant, capable of receiving voice commands and interacting with the user with home automation functions. To ensure good audio quality, it has 12-watt speakers and a 6.53 mm driver for good bass.

The connection, in turn, is made through Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi with support for 5 GHz integrated into the device. Similar to the Apple HomePod, it is possible to pair two Mi Speakers simultaneously to obtain sound in stereo mode.

Availability

Despite not having a planned launch date, the model approval “L09G” requested by DL Eletrônicos, which represents Xiaomi in Brazil, indicates that Mi Speaker should arrive in the national market soon.

The smart speaker was previously presented in September, in India, with a very competitive value of 3,499 rupees (approximately R $ 250, in the current exchange rate conversion) – the same price range as competitors Echo Dot, from Amazon and Home Mini, from Google.



