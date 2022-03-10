Xiaomi Confirms Its First Event Of 2022 For March 15

Xiaomi: Many of the users of an Android system trust Xiaomi to buy their next phone. The Chinese company has shown that it is capable of matching a top device at an affordable price and it seems that it will continue to do so for a long time. That is why it is so important to take a look at the next event that the firm has scheduled for March 15.

Xiaomi announces its new event for next week

We are at the end of the first quarter of 2022, a crucial moment for many companies that show the world part of the mobiles that will be on the market for 365 days until the arrival of a new device. We have already seen some of them such as Samsung or Apple, but it seems that soon we will know what Xiaomi is up to for sure.

The Chinese firm is one of the most important in its country and in the world in terms of telephony and has already made it clear what we could expect at the event on March 15 at 1:00 p.m. Spanish time. That’s right, it has already given until the date of the next event that we will see via streaming as they have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic.

With a brief announcement, it has already made it clear what it will show: the new Mi 12 series. Rumors have come from it, but it seems that it has made one thing clear: the appearance of the encapsulation. This will be rectangular and rounded on the edges. It will be divided into four parts that correspond to three squares and a rectangle. The lenses will be housed in the square parts, one being larger than the other two, while one of the data for one of the lenses appears in the rectangle: 50 MPX.