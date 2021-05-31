Xiaomi Charges A Phone In Eight Minutes With 200W Fast Charging Technology

Xiaomi showcased the presentation of the latest fast charging technology. As a result, it aims to set new world records for both wired and wireless charging speeds. Using a Mi 11 Pro powered by a 4000 mAh battery, Xiaomi says it can fully charge the phone in 8 minutes via the 200W wired “HyperCharge” system or in 15 minutes with 120W wireless charging.

Often, charging speeds are one of the common battlegrounds for Chinese smartphone companies, which release teasers of advancements that may or may not be seen in final products. For example, two years ago Xiaomi announced a 100W system that could charge a 4000mAh battery in 17 minutes, while last year’s Mi 10 Ultra charged at 120W in 23 minutes, despite having a larger 4,500mAh battery.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

Oppo is characterized as another leader in this field with its VOOC technology, which forms the basis of OnePlus’ Dash and Warp fast charging systems. Last year, it exhibited a 125W fast charging system that can charge a 4000 mAh battery in 20 minutes. However, this was more than a year before Xiaomi’s supposedly faster 100W fast charging announcement and the current flagship Find X3 Pro only came with 65W fast charging.

Progress is always welcomed. The thought of fully charging a phone in eight minutes is certainly appealing, too. It’s worth noting, though, that these fast charging systems always require special chargers and cables, so they’ll be mostly used at home rather than in emergencies where they can be most useful. After all, any phone’s ability to spend the day on its own battery will continue to be the key factor for a while.