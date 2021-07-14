Xiaomi Changes Mobile Security Updates; Check Your

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi released a frequency calendar with the promise of security updates for the brand’s smartphones. The schedule shows how often your device will have a new set of enhancements to protect and fix vulnerabilities.

Updates have contributions from Android itself and Xiaomi. Models from the POCO and Redmi subbrands are also included in the list.

Some devices that are part of the Android One family will be privileged in this case, as the platform’s differential is an experience closer to Google. The other models, which are part of the larger list, are updated on a quarterly basis.

Monthly Security Updates

Mi A3; Mi A2; Mi A2 Lite

Quarterly Security Updates

Mi 10T; Mi 10T Lite; Mi 10T Pro; Mi 10i

Mi 9T; Mi 9T Pro

Mi PLAY

Mi 10; Mi 10 Lite 5G; Mi 10 Pro

Mi9; Mi 9 Lite; Mi 9 SE

Mi Note 10; Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi MIX 3

Mi 11 Lite 5G; Mi 11 Ultra

Redmi 7A

Redmi Go

Redmi Note 7; Redmi Note 7S; Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 7

Redmi 8; Redmi 8A; Redmi 8A Dual; Redmi 8A Pro

Redmi 9; Redmi 9 Prime; Redmi 9A; Redmi 9AT; Redmi 9i; Redmi 9C; Redmi 9T; Redmi 9C NFC

Redmi K20; Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi Note 8; Redmi Note 8 Pro; Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 9; Redmi Note 9 Pro Max; Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 10 5G; Redmi Note 10 Pro; Redmi Note 10S; Redmi Note 10T 5G; Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

POCO C3

POCO F2 Pro

POCO M2; POCO M2 PRO

POCO X2

POCO X3; POCO X3 NFC

Some top-of-the-line models were left out, like the Mi 11, but the content must be updated frequently by the brand. It is also worth remembering that, despite the promise, intervals can vary and security improvements can be embedded in updates to the operating system itself, in addition to undergoing changes according to the region.