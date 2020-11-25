Xiaomi celebrates 19% profit growth

If anyone has anything to celebrate in this dark 2020, it is Xiaomi: in the disclosure of its financial report, the Chinese company revealed a 19% increase in net profit for the third quarter, mainly credited to the sale of more than 44 million smartphones in the period – 45% growth compared to the same months of 2019.

The Chinese giant’s smartphone revenue grew $ 7.7 billion, an increase of 47.5% over 2019; in the quarter, it went from $ 8.15 billion to $ 10.93 billion. The company has orders for more than 100 million phones, to be shipped in the next six months – a 50% increase in projections made before the sanctions imposed on Huawei, which remains in second place among market leaders.

Xiaomi now ranks third in the ranking led by Samsung (which recorded a meager 2.2% growth in the quarter), and pushing Apple into fourth place. Fifth is Oppo, registering a small decrease of 2.3%.

Winning market

According to the data analysis company Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi took advantage of Huawei’s difficulties to grow in the European market, especially the United Kingdom, France and Spain (where it is even ahead of Samsung). In Italy, the Chinese giant gained a 19% market share, with three of its devices among the most popular of the year. The same picture is repeated in other countries, such as France and Germany.

According to a report by research firm Gartner, the overall smartphone market shrank 5.7% in one year, mainly due to the covid-19 pandemic, whose impact on production lines is still being absorbed.

According to research director Anshul Gupta, “for the first time this year, sales of smartphones to end users in three of the top five markets, namely India, Indonesia and Brazil, increased by 9.3%, 8.5% and 3.3%, respectively, even though consumers limit their spending ”.



