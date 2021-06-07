Xiaomi Celebrates 1,000 Stores Opened Worldwide

Xiaomi reached the mark of 1,000 physical stores open all over the world, conquered last Saturday (5th). Celebrated as an “important milestone in the company’s global expansion”, this number does not include the chain’s units operating in China as well as India.

According to the Chinese giant, the first Mi Store abroad was opened in Singapore, in 2016. Since then, the brand’s products have reached more than 100 countries around the world, at a fast pace of growth, especially in the last year , even amid restrictions caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

“This significant achievement was achieved despite the challenging circumstances faced by brick-and-mortar stores around the world. Xiaomi Store’s success in challenging this trend is a testament to the strength of the Xiaomi brand among consumers and the enormous potential for Xiaomi’s business to thrive in global markets,” commented the company.

Also according to the Asian manufacturer, all its global stores are managed following the standards determined by the direction of the brand. Operated by authorized partners, they exclusively sell official products.

Commemorative gifts

To celebrate the opening of the 1,000th Xiaomi Store, the company will hold a large promotional event in markets where physical units are present, this June, with offers varying by country. Promotions will also include the network’s online stores.

In addition to promotional prices, customers will receive exclusive gifts during the celebration. The gifts distributed will come with a special logo, featuring the word “Thank you” in dozens of languages, as a way of thanking all consumers.

In Brazil, the brand currently has two physical stores, both operating in the city of São Paulo. At the units, you can find different types of products, including cell phones, smart home items, backpacks and headphones, among others.