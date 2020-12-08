Introduced by Xiaomi in April, the MIUI 12 update was distributed to some models worldwide as beta and final version. However, with the new decision of the company, it announced that the MIUI 12 will not come for four models.

Xiaomi canceled MIUI 12 for some phones!

After the launch of MIUI 12, we shared with you the list of phones that will receive updates announced by Xiaomi. The announced list included almost all Xiaomi smartphones released in the past two years.

However, seven months after Xiaomi announced this listing, it removed four phones from the eligibility list. The company announced that the Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A models have been removed from the list of Xiaomi phones that will receive MIUI 12 due to compatibility and performance issues.

The fact that Xiaomi’s best-selling models in the global market only receive a single MIUI and Android update stands out as a problem that will bother users. Also, even the Android 10 update is still not offered worldwide for the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 models.

It is not yet known whether the company will exclude different models from the update due to compatibility and performance problems in the upcoming period.



