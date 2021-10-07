Xiaomi Can Launch Foldable Mix Fold 2 With Under-Screen Camera

Xiaomi: This Wednesday (6), a leak specialist known as “Panda is Bald” revealed on the Weibo social network that Xiaomi is working on an update to Mi Mix Fold, implementing an under-screen camera, new displays and improved charging.

While the professional claims that the novelty is an update of the current device, the My Smart Price website says that this is a possible Mix Fold 2.

Competition for Galaxy Z Fold 3

The novelty refresh rate can be 90 Hz on the inner panel and 120 Hz on the outer screen. In addition, Panda reports that the smartphone will have a 5,000 mAh battery and 120W fast charging, with the predecessor offering 5,020 mAh and support for 67W chargers.

The insider didn’t provide details on which camera will be under the screen, as the company’s first folding cell phone doesn’t feature such a sensor on the folding panel. The implementation of the new feature was also carried out on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the selfies tool is still visible in a checkered distortion on the display. Remember that Xiaomi has already worked with this technology in Mix 4.