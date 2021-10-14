Xiaomi brought Android 12 to its cheap phones!

Xiaomi, which started the Android 12 Beta process, gave the update to your budget-friendly phones after the Mi 11 series.

Xiaomi has recently started to distribute the Android 12 operating system as beta to the Mi 11 series. The globally released update brought with it various problems. Some Mi 11, Mi 11i and Mi 11 Ultra owners have reported that their phones crashed after installing it.

Recently, Xiaomi expanded Android 12 Beta testing. This time, the company, which is out of the flagship models, has released the update for its phones located in the entry-mid segment. It has been learned that the update for these devices is still limited to China. It is expected to come to the global market soon.

Mi 11 Lite gets Android 12 update

According to the shared information, the Android 12 Beta process has started for Xiaomi Mi 10S, Mi 11 Lite 5G and Redmi K40. Android 12 was recently officially released as AOSP. With the Pixel 6 series, which will be introduced on October 19, it is estimated that Google will make the stable version available to all manufacturers.

There is no information on when Xiaomi will complete the beta process. The Chinese manufacturer is launching the Beta in its home country before expanding it to the global market. After testing with a limited number of users and fixing major issues, it’s starting to roll out to devices around the world. The status will remain valid for Mi 10S, Mi 11 Lite 5G and Redmi K40 as well.

Xiaomi phones that will receive Android 12 in the coming days

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi 11T series

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite series

Mi 10 series (including Mi 10i-Mi 10 Lite 5G-Mi 10T Lite)

Mi 10T/10T Pro/Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 series

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

POCO X3 Pro

POCO F3/ GT/ Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi 10X series

Redmi Note 9 series

POCO X2/X3/NFC

POCO M3 series

POCO M2 Pro

BlackShark 3/4 series

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi 9 series

Mi CC9 series

Redmi K20 series

Redmi Note 8 series

Redmi 9-9A-9AT-9i/9C

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 10X 4G

POCO C3

Have you had any problems after joining beta versions? You can share your experiences in the comments.