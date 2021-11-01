Xiaomi Broke A Sales Record In An Hour!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series was introduced last week. With the launch of the phone, sales exploded. Here are the details…

China-based technology company Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus smartphones last week. At the event it held on October 28, the company officially clarified the features of these new smartphones.

The new models of the company, which made record sales in the European market as well as in Asian countries such as China and India, were expected for a long time. In the end, those who were waiting bought the models, which did not have any surprises due to the leaks, scrambling!

Xiaomi sold half a million Redmi Note 11 series in 1 hour

According to the news of GSM Arena, the company broke a sales record within an hour with the event organized by Xiaomi. Official sources show that the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus on sale have sold more than 500,000 units within an hour, including pre-orders.



So, what are the features of these phones? Let’s start with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 model. The phone, which comes with a 6.6-inch screen, has a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD + AMOLED panel. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 processor and comes with 4/6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB storage with UFS 2.2 support.

This processor, which has a 2.6 GHz CPU frequency, is obtained with 6nm production architecture and attracts attention especially with the Mali-G57 MC2 graphics processing unit. The main camera in the quad rear camera setup is 50 Megapixels, while the front camera is 16 Megapixels.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus features

Next up is the Redmi Note 11 Pro… This model came with a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED panel. It offers 120 Hz refresh and 320 Hz sampling rate. The screen-to-body ratio of the device is quite high and the panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology.



This smartphone has MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. Produced with a 6 nm fabrication process, the processor includes two Cortex-A78 running at 2.5 GHz and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, as well as Mali-G68 MP4 graphics chip. The camera features are as follows; 108 Megapixel main rear camera, 8 Megapixel (ultra wide angle), 5 Megapixel (macro), 2 Megapixel (depth) and 16 Megapixel front camera.

Finally, let’s talk briefly about the features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus model. Its processor is MediaTek Dimensity 920. This octa-core processor was produced by TSMC with a 6 nm fabrication process. In addition, the processor has 2 high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.5 GHz. There are 6 Cortex A-75 cores running at 2.0 GHz in the processor.

Moving on to the screen, it has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD + resolution, 320 Hz touch sensitivity, which supports 120 Hz refresh rate. The rear main camera is 108 Megapixels while the front camera is 16 Megapixels.