Xiaomi breaks its own record in smartphone shipments

Xiaomi’s latest financial report shows that the company shipped 46.6 million smartphones in the third quarter of the year and earned 47.6 billion yuan from those shipments. It is noteworthy that the number of phones shipped increased by 45.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. According to Canalys data, Xiaomi is currently the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

Xiaomi’s total revenue increased by 34.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 72.2 billion yuan. The net profit of the company was 4.1 billion yuan. The average selling price of Xiaomi’s phones rose to 1022 yuan.

Xiaomi’s revenue outside of China also increased by 52.1 percent compared to last year. The company put 39.8 billion yuan in its coffers from outside its homeland. Revenues of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things increased by 16.1 percent to 18.1 billion yuan.

Things seem to be going well for Xiaomi right now. Whether the Chinese manufacturer will be able to maintain this momentum in the last quarter of 2020 will be seen in the first months of 2021.



