Xiaomi became the 5th best selling mobile phone brand

The financial results for the third quarter of 2021 released by Xiaomi showed that it not only had an exceptional success worldwide but also won users in Brazil, reaching the fifth place in the smartphone market in the country – quite an achievement, since, according to a report by research firm Gartner, it shrank 5.7% in one year, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Samsung remains the leader, followed by Motorola and LG (according to consultancy Canalys, which provided the data for the month of November, the fourth place is undetermined) and, in fifth, by Xiaomi.

According to research director Anshul Gupta, of Gartner, “for the first time this year, sales of smartphones to end users in three of the five main markets, namely India, Indonesia and Brazil, increased by 9.3%, 8, 5% and 3.3%, respectively, even though consumers limit their spending ”.

Xiaomi officially arrived in the country in 2014, ended its activities and returned last year, represented by DL Eletrônicos, opening two official stores (called Mi Stores) in São Paulo and a virtual one, where it sells smartphones, wearables and household products , such as robot vacuum cleaners and scales.

In a statement, the company states that “the Xiaomi group maintained its strong pace of growth in the third quarter of 2020 and recorded record quarterly revenue and net income. During the quarter, we achieved sustained growth in several business segments, continuing to pursue its core ‘Smartphone x AIoT’ strategy ”.

Record profit

In its financial statement, the Chinese giant revealed a 19% increase in net profit for the third quarter, credited to the sale of 44 million smartphones in the period (45% more than 2019), which generated revenue growth of US $ 7 , 7 billion (an increase of 47.5%); overall quarterly revenue rose from $ 8.15 billion to $ 10.93 billion.



