Xiaomi approves Mi Watch for launch in Brazil

The Mi Watch smart watch, launched by Xiaomi this year, may soon arrive in Brazil. DL Eletrônicos, a company that distributes Chinese brand products in the country, placed an application for approval at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to sell the smartwatch around here.

The product was approved by the agency on Wednesday (25). As a result, the XMWTCL02 model watch can now be marketed in our country. So far, however, the company that represents Xiaomi in Brazil has not commented on the matter.

Launched in September in Europe, Mi Watch is Xiaomi’s flagship smart watch this year. The product features a 1.29 ” AMOLED round screen with 450 nits brightness, which can be customized with more than 100 home screens.

The product offers up to 16 days of use away from the outlet, according to the manufacturer. The global version comes equipped with a Xiaomi operating system with more than 100 exercise modes.

The device body has water resistance. Inside, the smartwatch also features GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and sensors to map metrics such as heart rate and blood oxygen level.

Mi Watch was launched abroad for the price of 99 euros, about R $ 632 in direct conversion to our currency. To date, DL Eletrônicos has not announced an official arrival date or price for the device in Brazil.

While Mi Watch is now arriving in the country, Xiaomi recently launched another smart watch in the Chinese market. This week, the company introduced Redmi Watch, which is focused on cost-effectiveness and promises up to 12 days of autonomy.



