Xiaomi approved M2011J18C in TENAA: foldable device?

Since 2016, we have seen rumors and leaks related to Xiaomi’s work to develop foldable devices around here, having already seen a prototype in use and even the emergence of five patents that may reach the market as early as 2021.

To reinforce the rumors that we will see something coming soon by Xiaomi in the folding area, we have a device with this proposal passed through TENAA (Chinese regulatory body, equivalent to our Anatel), which is one of the last steps to launch in the domestic market.

According to a publication on the social network Weibo of the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, the device is identified on the TENAA base only as Xiaomi M2011J18C and will be the first device of the brand with a foldable proposal, therefore arriving to compete with Samsung and Huawei devices.

In the homologation certificate, we have little information but it is possible to realize that the device will obviously have Android on board (possibly accompanied by MIUI) and will support 5G connections, however it will not be revealed which SoC will be used.

Speaking of what is expected and speculated from the device in question, we have that it can bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz screen, 108MP main camera and MIUI 12 with specific optimizations to deal with the folding screen.

For now, there is no information regarding the availability of this device but it is expected that we will see news soon.