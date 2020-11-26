Xiaomi announces the cheap watch Redmi Watch

On this Thanksgiving Day (26), celebrated mainly in the United States, Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, announced several exclusive devices and announced their arrival dates. One of them is the Redmi Watch, the company’s smart watch, which, promises the Chinese, will have autonomy of up to 12 days in stand-by.

Heart rate monitoring and exercise and GPS features are part of the device with a 1.4 inch square colored touch screen, as well as automatic brightness adjustment, detachable bracelet and water resistance (50 meters deep).

In addition, the launch is integrated with Xiao AI, Xiaomi’s virtual assistant, but these are not the only features offered.

Its technical file contains other information, such as the presence of NFC and compatibility with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 10 or later. Finally, its 230 mAh battery keeps you connected for up to seven days of active use.

Availability

The Redmi Watch, available in stores in the Asian country as of December 1, will cost 299 yuan (approximately R $ 240, in direct conversion) and has already been approved by Anatel last month, although there are no further details regarding the ” landing “around here.



