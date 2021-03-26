Xiaomi announces that it will make its own processors

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi announced on Friday (26) that it will develop one of the next chips that will be inserted in the company’s devices.

The announcement was made on the Chinese social network Weibo and got fans and investors excited. The community expects a successor to the Surge S1 chipset, launched in 2017. Shareholders, also excited by recent rumors about a possible company car, made the shares rise 8%.

After all, launching self-made processors is seen as a form of independence from commercial partnerships and even greater personalization of the device itself, which may have improved performance – such as the Apple M1, for example.

However, an eventual Surge S2 may not be the announced processor: the Sparrow News website suggests that it may be just a processor for Internet of Things (IoT) devices or even an image signal processor (ISP), which improves efficiency. and the quality of photos captured on a device. This is a very possible alternative, since photography is one of the highlights of the manufacturer’s next releases.

According to the Reuters news agency, the component will be officially unveiled on March 29 – the date of a conference with a Chinese and global version to show the company’s next major releases.

Some products already confirmed include the Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra phones, as well as a new Mi Mix with liquid lenses.