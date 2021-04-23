Xiaomi Announces Price / Performance Monsters Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has added two new members to the Mi 11 family, which has been continuously announced since the Mi 11 model announced last December. The smartphones, called Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, follow the company’s current policy on price / performance.

Chinese technology company Xiaomi has announced its newest smartphones in the Mi 11 series. These smartphones, called “Mi 11X” and “Mi 11X Pro”, differ from each other with some features, although they have many common features. So what do Xiaomi’s Mi 11X and Mi 11x Pro models offer to consumers?

With 6.67-inch screens, Xiaomi’s new smartphones offer 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD + resolution. These AMOLED displays are at a level that will impress consumers with HDR10 + support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 1,300 nit brightness values. Engineers, who preferred a perforated screen design in both models, found it appropriate to add fingerprint reader sensors to the side panel of the phone.

Introducing the Xiaomi Mi 11X family

Xiaomi uses Snapdragon 870 processor in Mi 11X model and Snapdragon 888 processor in Mi 11X Pro. While both models offer up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage space, the batteries of the phones with a capacity of 4,520 mAh can be fully charged in only 52 minutes with 33-watt fast charging support.

Cameras are among the features that distinguish Xiaomi’s new phone from each other. In this context; In Xiaomi Mi 11X, we see the Sony IMX582, which offers 48 MP resolution, while in the Mi 11X Pro we see the presence of a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2. Other camera features in phones are 8 MP ultra wide angle camera and 5 MP telephoto macro camera. Let’s say that these camera features are exactly the same in both models.

Xiaomi Mi 11X specifications

Screen: 6.67 inch FHD +, AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 1,300 nit brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 870

RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128 GB (UFS 3.1)

Front Camera: 20 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Battery: 4,520 mAh (33 watt fast charging support)

Operating System: Android 11 based MIUI 12

Dimensions: 63.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

Weight: 196g

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro specifications

Screen: 6.67 inch FHD +, AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 1,300 nit brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8 GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB (UFS 3.1)

Front Camera: 20 MP

Rear Camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Battery: 4,520 mAh (33 watt fast charging support)

Operating System: Android 11 based MIUI 12

Dimensions: 63.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm

Weight: 196g

The phones, which can be purchased in three different color options as silver, black and white, will be available in some markets as of the coming days. What will be the phone of the future of Turkey when Turkey and price unknown for now, but global prices announced by the Xiaomimi as follows;

Mi 11X with 6GB of RAM: $ 400

Mi 11X with 8GB of RAM: $ 427

Mi 11X Pro with 128GB storage: $ 530

Mi 11X Pro with 256 GB storage: $ 560