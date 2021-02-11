Xiaomi announces new models that will receive MIUI 12.5

Explaining which models will be the MIUI 12.5 user interface for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, Xiaomi added new models to the list. The closed beta version was initially released for users in China, and then the open beta version came only for users in China.

It was announced that the Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 update will be released Globally on February 8. With this update, it is said that 35 percent less use in the background and 25 percent more battery life will increase.

List of devices that will receive MIUI 12.5 expanded

The biggest visible change in the new version was undoubtedly on the design side. A more aesthetic and eye-pleasing change was experienced in the design. The new version of Xiaomi, which is seen to be ambitious on the interface side, underlines that it consumes 20 percent less memory, uses 25 percent less power, and a 35 percent reduction in memory usage in the background.

The new list announced for the MIUI 12.5 interface is as follows:

First wave:

– Xiaomi Mi 10T

– Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

– Xiaomi Mi 10

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

– Xiaomi Mi 11

Second wave:

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

– Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

– Redmi Note 9T

– Redmi Note 9 Pro

– Redmi Note 9S

– Redmi Note 9

– Redmi Note 8 Pro

– Redmi 9

– Poco F2 Pro

– Poco X3 NFC