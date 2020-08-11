Xiaomi announces Mi TV Lux with transparent OLED panel

During its long-awaited 10-year celebration event since the company’s founding, Xiaomi unveiled not only the new Mi 10 Ultra with controversial design and powerful cameras, but also a number of other varied products, including a kart in partnership with Lamborghini, the new Redmi K30 Ultra and the transparent Mi TV Lux television.

Confirmed by Xiaomi’s Twitter, the TV was introduced to the world with an eccentric design: the 55-inch OLED panel offers thin edges on the sides and top, with a thick border on the bottom to be positioned on the circular base where the central components are. equipment.

The panel is only 5.7 mm thick and, as said, offers transparent OLED technology, allowing the content behind the TV to be viewed even with the display on. The TV will be sold in a single model with a size of 55 inches.

Xiaomi confirms that the screen supports 120 Hz refresh rate, offers Dolby ATMOS sound technology and is equipped with a dedicated MediaTek 9650 chipset for high-performance televisions.

The manufacturer did not reveal details about the operating system that came with the television and did not even show details about how movies, series and games will behave on the transparent display, but news is expected to be announced soon.

With an exclusive launch for the Chinese market (at least for now), Xiaomi has confirmed that Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition will cost 49,999 yuan, about R $ 39,046.



