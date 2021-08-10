Xiaomi Announces Mi Mix 4 With Snapdragon 888+ and Under-Screen Camera

Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (10) the brand’s new top-of-the-line smartphone: the Mi Mix 4. After a series of leaks involving the cell phone in recent months, it finally had its specifications confirmed. Even before it was officially announced, the model’s reservations page registered more than 400,000 orders for the device.

Specifications

Equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 888+, Qualcomm’s current flagship, the phone has 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The 4,500 mAh battery is fast charging 120W.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display has Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus technology. In addition, the phone features dual Harman Kardon stereo speakers and audio support for Hi-Res.

As for cameras, the set comes with 108 MP main lens, 13 MP ultra-wide, 8 MP macro, and 20 MP front lens. It is noteworthy that the cell phone is the first of the brand with Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology, which has a sensor under the screen, thus taking the device’s notch.