Xiaomi announces Mi Box 4S with Wi-Fi Dual Band

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Box 4S, its new TV box with support for 4K. The device with Android TV arrives to replace the Mi Box 4 and 4C models, bringing improvements to connectivity and keeping the price competitive.

The main novelty of Mi Box 4S is the support for Wi-Fi Dual Band. While the models launched in 2018 only supported 2.4 GHz networks, the new TV Box also works on 5.0 GHz connections.

Like other branded devices, Xiaomi’s new TV Box also comes with a remote control that supports voice commands via Google Assistant. According to Xiaomi, the accessory has optimizations for use by children and also the elderly.

4K and HDR

Regarding functionalities, the Mi Box 4S has support for video playback in 4K and HDR, delivering an experience of “blockbuster movies at home”, according to Xiaomi. The device also works in 2K resolution at 60 frames per second.

The product has Bluetooth 4.1 and support for Dolby Audio. The specs also include a four-core Amlogic chip and a Mali-450 GPU, as well as 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB for content storage.

The specifications are similar to the hardware present in the Mi Box 4 and 4C, however, the price is lower. Despite bringing some improvements, the Mi Box 4S hits the market for 289 yuan, about R $ 240 in direct conversion. Previous products were launched for 349 yuan, approximately R $ 290.

The Mi Box 4S goes on sale in China tomorrow (21) and should arrive in other locations within the next few months.



