Xiaomi announces Mi 11i, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi announced, during an online event on Monday (29), the models that make up the 2021 line of the brand. They are: Mi 11i, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite. Of these models, only the Mi Pro 11 will be aimed at the Chinese market, while the others will have global models.

See, below, the settings of each cell phone of the Chinese.

Mi 11i

The Mi 11i will have a triple camera, with the main slow being 108 MP and the other two with 8 MP and 5 MP. The phone’s battery will be 4520 mAh and 33 W charger. It will have two models available globally: 128 GB and 256 GB of storage, both with 8 GB of RAM.

The model will also feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 120 Hz update, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8K recording and Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+ technologies. It will be priced at 649 euros (128 GB version) and 699 euros (256 GB).

Mi 11 Ultra

The Mi 11 Ultra model will have 3 cameras, of 48 MP (with ultra wide of 128 degrees), 50 MP and 48 MP (with zoom of 120 times). The device will shoot at 8K, will have technology to optimize night shots, will have 192 fps in slow motion. The flagship will feature the Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G technology.

In addition, Xioami confirmed that the phone will feature IP68 technology, a 6.81-inch AMOLED display, a 120 Hz update, Wi-Fi 6, a 5,000 mAh battery and 67 W charging.

Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5g

The Mi 11 Lite will be a model that bets heavily on design and colors. It will be sold in shades of black, purple, light green, yellow, pink and more. The model will have a triple camera and the main lens will be 64 MP with ultra-wide and telemacro.

The main device will come with a Snapdragon 732 G chipset, while the 5G version will be equipped with the Snapdragon 780 G. The display will be AMOLED with 90 Hz update, the 4250 mAH battery and 33 W charging.

Another bet on the model will be in the thickness and lightness, of only 6.81 millimeters and 157 grams. Among other bets, cell phones will have NFC technology and two speakers.

Mi 11 Pro

In addition to these models, Xiaomi also made the Mi 11 Pro official. Among other configurations, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 88 5G, has 2k resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision technology and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.