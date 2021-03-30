Xiaomi Announces MacBook Competitor Mi Laptop Pro

During its product event held today (30), Xiaomi announced the Mi Laptop Pro notebook, which stands out for bringing an impressive screen and cutting edge specifications in a compact body. The device will be sold in variants with 14 and 15 inches.

The display of the Mi Laptop Pro 15 is made with OLED E4, which delivers brightness of up to 600 nit, has a resolution of 3.5K and a pixel density of 261 ppi, with precision “greater than that of the MacBook”, according to Xiaomi. Thanks to the design with thin edges, the screen occupies 93% of the front of the device and is covered with Gorilla Glass to ensure more protection and durability.

The 14-inch version has similar technologies on the screen, but with some changes. According to the company, the smaller version hits the market with a 2.5K resolution display and an update frequency of up to 120 Hz.

Specifications

The new Xiaomi notebooks feature at least 512 GB SSD, 16 GB RAM, eleventh generation Intel Core processor and a dedicated GeForce MX450 graphics card with 2 GB of VRAM. The products are only 15.9 mm thick, but come with a robust cooling system with two fans.

The Mi Laptop Pro line has a 66Whr battery and has a fast recharge of 100W. The specifications also include USB-C port with support for the Lightning standard, Wi-Fi 6 and Intel Evo certification, which guarantees a high standard of speed in the use of the device.

The design of the device also includes a Power button with fingerprint reader and dedicated headphone connection. To maintain the slim design, Xiaomi did not bring an HDMI port on the Mi Laptop Pro, but will send a dongle with the device bringing the connection and also a USB-A port.

Pricing and availability

Xiaomi starts selling the Mi Laptop Pro soon in gray and black. The model equipped with a 14-inch screen and Intel Core i5 chip hits the market with values ​​starting at 5299 yuan, about R $ 4,651.

The 15-inch version of the Mi Laptop Pro will be sold with prices starting at 6499 yuan, approximately R $ 5,697 in direct conversion. Xiaomi will also launch in May an edition of the device equipped with an AMD processor, but the value has not yet been revealed.