Xiaomi Announces Full HD Webcam Compatible With Google Duo

Xiaomi: In a time of virtual tele-meetings and family get-togethers, Xiaomi announces, for Thursday (24), the launch of Mi TV Webcam, which allows video calls on your TV screen. Initially arriving in stores in India, the new device is an accessory for Mi Smart TV, and allows calls in full-HD, using Google Duo.

The date was confirmed on the official Twitter of the Chinese giant, which defined the webcam as “as clear as life itself”. According to the message, although the current reality calls for social distance, “we are doing our best to help fill this gap.”

Webcams for smart TVs are not new. Several manufacturers, such as OnePlus, have already released the device for their smart TVs. With limited travel during the covid-19 pandemic, video calls became a necessary instrument to re-establish family and professional contacts.

Mi TV Webcam Specifications

In this sense, Mi TV Webcam will arrive in stores with streaming videos in Full HD (1080 pixels) and, according to a leak made on Twitter by the informant Yojesh, will have a USB-C port, in addition to a magnetic clip for fixation, and a Privacy shutter, which protects the lens cap.

Mi TV will also offer a high-precision microphone and 3D noise reduction, which guarantees eliminating double images, contours and shadows. Although the price of the device has not yet been officially announced, it is speculated that it will be around 2,500 rupees, the equivalent of R$170.