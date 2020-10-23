Xiaomi Announces Fast LCD Monitor

Xiaomi has announced a new gaming monitor. Standing out with its 144 Hz refresh rate as well as 2 ms latency, the Xiaomi Fast LCD Monitor seems to be able to attract attention with its reasonable price. Xiaomi’s new monitors will be available to consumers as of November 2.

Xiaomi, one of the most popular technology companies in recent years, is also trying to gain a place in the player equipment industry. In this context, the company, which has announced various products in the past, announced a new player monitor in its last event. This monitor, called Xiaomi Fast LCD Monitor, seems to be able to attract the attention of consumers with its affordable price.

Xiaomi’s new monitor is 24.5 inches in size. This IPS monitor offers FHD resolution to consumers. The delay time of the monitor, which has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, was announced as 2 ms. What makes the monitor called “fast” is the speed offered by 144 Hz and 2 ms delay. Xiaomi’s player monitor has a very stylish structure in terms of design.

Introducing Xiaomi Fast LCD Monitor

The brightness value of Xiaomi Fast LCD Monitor was announced as 400cd / m2. Covering 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and 100 percent of the sRGB color space, the monitor keeps the number of frames coming from the screen and the graphics card in sync with the smart screen technology called Adaptive-Sync. In this way, there are no screen problems such as tearing or stuck.

Xiaomi’s gaming monitor has HDR400 certification. In addition, ultra high resolution images are displayed in the best way thanks to the monitor’s HDR support. Users can use 2 HDMI 2.0, 1 DisplayPort 1.2 and headphone input port with this monitor. Meanwhile, Xiaomi says that the stand offered with its monitor can be both raised and rotated. So every player will be able to adjust the Xiaomi Fast LCD Monitor for themselves.

According to the statements made by Xiaomi, Fast LCD Monitor can be purchased as part of pre-order as of now. Stating that the deliveries of the product will begin on November 2, Xiaomi announced the price of the Fast LCD Monitor as $ 224.



