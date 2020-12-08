Xiaomi announces 8H Air Pro Natural Latex pillow

Xiaomi does not live on cell phones alone, recently the Chinese has even launched a smart drinker for pets and now it has just made one more accessory official, this time for humans. We are talking about the 8H Air Pro Natural Latex pillow with integrated massager, which promises to bring even more technology and comfort to the sleep of its users.

The new pillow is part of the line launched by Fun Sleep Technology, one of the Xiaomi group companies in China. Called the 8H Air Pro Natural Latex Massage Pillow, the pillow has two versions: one 10 cm and the other 12 cm high. It arrives as a successor to the model 8H Z3 with improvements in breathability and adaptation to the new pillow.

The composition of the pillow is 93% Thai viscoelastic latex with 220 pressure points similar to fingertips, which massage while you breathe while sleeping. The center of it is slightly sunk to simulate the natural curve of the body and to avoid additional pressure to try to settle in bed.

Inside, the pillow has millions of hexagonal pores so that air constantly flows through it, providing a feeling of freshness throughout the night.

In addition, the 8H Air Pro Natural Latex has a CoolMax fiber pillowcase combined with natural eucalyptus fiber, which results in a highly breathable double layer, softer than cotton and which still dissipates moisture quickly, ensuring a comfortable and sweat-free sleep even at higher temperatures during the summer.

Unfortunately availability should be limited to China only, where Xiaomi’s voice-controlled smart electric bed has also been launched. The price is 179 yuan for the 10cm version of the pillow and 229 yuan for the 12cm version for those who like higher support.



