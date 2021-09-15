Xiaomi announces 3 new devices for the European market

Xiaomi has announced 3 new devices for the European market. Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, AX3000 Wi-Fi system and projector are coming for the European market.

New devices were introduced at the event held by Xiaomi today. The flagships of the company, Xiaomi 11 T and 11 T Pro, were the remarkable devices of the event. In addition to these, devices from wearable and network technologies were also taking part in the event. Xiaomi brings Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, AX3000 Wi-Fi system and smart projector for the European market.

Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, AX3000 Wi-Fi system and smart projector features

The 11 T series flagship smartphones, which marked Xiaomi’s event, attracted attention with the features they offer. In addition to all these, Xiaomi aims to appeal to many users with wearable and network technologies. The company brought some innovations with the Mi Smart Band 6 NFC.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC Features

Xiaomi introduced its sixth-generation smart band in March, and that model was missing NFC. The lack of NFC feature causes simple transactions such as contactless payments to be made. For the first time, Xiaomi will launch an NFC-enabled band in a region other than China.

Mi Smart Band 6 NFC was created in cooperation with Mastercard, and you will be able to pay not only in stores, but also on public transport. The microphone, which was not on the Smart Band 6 in March, is located on the Smart Band 6 NFC. With the microphone, you will be able to give voice commands to Mi Home or Alexa. Smart Band 6 NFC has a price tag of 55 euros in Europe.

Screen Size: AMOLED 1.56 inch

Screen Material: 3D Glass and AF Coating

Resolution: 152×486

Brightness: Maximum 450 nits (Adjustable)

Waterproof Level: 5ATM Certification. 1.5 meters of fresh water.

Memory: 32MB

Battery: 125mAh

Charging Time: About 2 hours

Wireless Connection Type: Bluetooth 5.0

Strap Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Strap Length: 155-219 mm

Supported OS: Android 5.0 | iOS 10.0 and above

Working Temperature: 0℃～45℃

Dimensions: 47.4×18.6×12.7 mm

Weight: 13 g

Xiaomi Mesh System: AX3000

A modem or router in homes can sometimes be insufficient. Wi-Fi signals can bounce off walls. Therefore, the signal quality can be adversely affected. Xiaomi plans to reduce Wi-Fi signal losses in the home with its newly announced Mesh system. The AX3000 will be sold as a 2-pack that will cover homes up to 370 m2 and can support 254 devices.

The device uses Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO for fast connection between the two units and the devices connected to them. When you connect to one unit, you can automatically switch to another. In this way, when you change rooms in the house, you will be able to connect to the other device without disconnection.

Xiaomi Mesh System: AX3000 has a price tag of 150 euros with a 2-pack.

Processor: PQ5000 dual-core 1.0GHZ CPU

Network acceleration processor: Single core 1.0GHz processor

Memory: 256MB

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi: 2×2.5 up to 574 Mbps IEEE802.11ax protocol

5 GHz Wi-Fi: 2×2 | 160MHz | EEE802.11ax protocol up to 2402Mbps

Number of antennas: 4 internal antennas

Cooling: Natural heat dissipation

Machine Interface: 10/100/1000M adaptive WAN port (Auto MDI/MDIX) 3 10/100/1000M adaptive AN port (Auto MDI/MDIX)

Mi Smart Projector 2

Xiaomi launched a 1,000 euro projector in March. A more affordable projector was introduced at the company’s event today. The device, called Mi Smart Projector 2, has a price tag of 600 euros. Mi Smart Projector 2 can output images with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a width of 60 inches (it needs to be 1.6 meters from the wall) to 120 inches (3.2 meters). On the back of the device, there is an HDMI port with Dolby Audio support and a 3.5 mm jack if you want to connect external speakers.

The device comes with Android TV just like the previously released model. In this way, you can download any application within the projector without the need for any other device. The device also has Google Assistant support.