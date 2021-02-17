Xiaomi announced several Redmi Note 10 features

Xiaomi announced on Tuesday (16) that the worldwide presentation of the Redmi Note 10 series will be held in India on March 4th. In addition to the date, the company revealed some teasers, published on the official page of the event, which, among other news, suggests that at least one of the models in the series will come with the 8 nm Snapdragon 732G processor, focused on high gaming performance.

The Redmi Note 10 series also arrives with a completely renewed design, with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front and IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. The invitation page reveals, on the side of one of the models in the new series, a camera relief and a fingerprint sensor also on the side.

Although not yet confirmed, some technical details of Redmi Note 10 series smartphones have been rumored, such as a 120 Hz screen and a 64 MP main camera in the new Note 10 Pro 5G. All models of the Red Mi Note 10 series arrive with the MIUI 12 interface, based on Android 11.