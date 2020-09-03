Xiaomi and Mercedes-Benz shut down with Mi 10 Ultra

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi and automaker Mercedes-Benz have announced a partnership involving the company’s latest top-of-the-line smartphone, the Mi 10 Ultra.

Who made the announcement was Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun, through his profile on the Chinese social network Weibo. According to the executive, it is a “special project” that involves photography and “a journey of exploration of the image without parallel”.

The promotional action was not detailed, but it seems to involve a tour made in one of the Mercedes-Benz SUV models. In the case of Xiaomi, the idea is also to divulge the quality of photos and videos captured with the device. Announced in August 2020, the Mi 10 Ultra has a quad set of rear cameras that includes a main sensor (48 MP), an ultra-wide lens (20 MP with 128 degrees), a depth sensor for portrait mode (12 MP ) and a periscopic lens with zoom up to 120 times.

More details will be released by the Chinese manufacturer on September 7 in the Chinese region of Dunhuang. At least for now, the partnership will be restricted to the country.



