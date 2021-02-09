Xiaomi and Mercedes announce new scooter model

The Chinese giant Xiaomi, which we are used to seeing with its different products, announced the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition version, which it produced jointly with Mercedes.

The company, which announced that it will make a new electric scooter in cooperation with the Mercedes team about 1 year ago, prioritizes comfort with its new product.

Mercedes-AMG version of Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 announced

The scooter newly introduced by Xiaomi has silver and turquoise colors and team logos, which are the traditional colors used in Mercedes-AMG’s design.

Technically, the scooter, which will have the same features as the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 model that was released last July, has a motor that produces 600W of power. The scooter can accelerate to 25 km per hour. The scooter, which has the power to climb slopes with 20 percent inclination, offers the user a total range of 45 km.

The scooter also has a built-in LCD screen that allows drivers to view and control a wide variety of parameters for a comfortable and smooth riding experience. The display helps users control real-time speed, select a driving mode, connect to Bluetooth and adjust headlight.

Designed with safety in mind at its core, Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 offers smooth visibility with front, rear and side reflectors, as well as an upgraded 2W headlamp illuminating up to 10 meters ahead for better visibility.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition, suggested retail price of 799 Euros.