Xiaomi Air 2 Pro receives firmware update to fix bugs

In response to user requests, Xiaomi has released a firmware update for the Xiaomi Air 2 Pro. The purpose of the update is to fix the various bugs found by consumers who purchased the Chinese brand’s Bluetooth headset.

In particular, the update addresses the issues with noise cancellation. With this, there was an optimization of the quality of the sound effects, improving the volume issue and correcting the flaw that allowed wind noise to leak in the ANC mode.

As the Chinese website ITHome points out, the update also corrects the flaw that used to occur when users switched between ANC and ordinary mode. This problem was the target of several complaints at the launch of the phone.

Regarding connections, the update fixed the bug that did not allow the use of the phone when the battery was below 10%. In addition, the problem that mutes microphones during phone calls appears to have been eliminated.

Finally, according to Chinese users, other flaws such as muffled noise cancellation have been resolved. Thus, the bluetooth headset must effectively deliver on the promises that were made before launch.

International update

The Xiaomi Air 2 Pro firmware update was released exclusively in China. For now, the manufacturer has not revealed when it will be made available for models sold outside the Asian country. However, this should happen very soon.



