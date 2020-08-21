Xiaomi: A new device with 120Hz OLED display is coming

Xiaomi is preparing to release a new Poco phone for the global market before this month ends. The first known about the smartphone is that it will come with an AMOLED display panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

Posts posted on Twitter by Poco’s global spokesperson gave some clues about the new phone. While some of these have been erased, one of them emphasizes Poco’s love for high refresh rate.

According to rumors, at the heart of the phone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. 33W fast charging and 64-megapixel main camera are also among the features that are said to be waiting for users on the phone.

Xiaomi prefers to reveal some of the details of the devices it offers under the Poco brand before the official announcement. It will not be a surprise that the company continues this tradition on its new phone.



