Xiaomi 12S Series Trio May Not Get a Global Launch

Xiaomi has announced that it will have three new flagships in July 2022, and as exciting as it sounds, there is a chance that they will receive a limited release. In May 2022, Xiaomi announced a partnership with the German camera company Leica. It was also confirmed that the first smartphone created as a result of cooperation will be presented in July 2022. However, there will be not one device, but three phones.

Xiaomi is one of several manufacturers whose new flagship smartphones are scheduled to be released in the second half of 2022. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place in August, during which the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be announced. OnePlus is also preparing to release a new flagship phone, and this fall Google has confirmed the release of the Pixel 7 series. Apple is also expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series around the same time.

Xiaomi’s official announcement on Twitter revealed that a launch event will take place on July 4th. This event will be dedicated to the presentation of the Xiaomi 12S series, which will use camera technology developed jointly with Leica. It is reported that the Xiaomi 12S series will include Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro, which should be updated versions of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, announced in December 2021. In addition, the third device and the top model will be Xiaomi 12S Ultra. which, as previously reported, was called Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, despite the announcement on Twitter, which may hint at a global launch, the source says that this will not happen.

A new era of mobile photography has arrived.

Another exclusive Chinese flagship

Unlike Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, which received a global release, although a few months after their announcement in China, the Xiaomi 12S series will not be released outside of China, as reported by Twitter user Snoopytech (@_snoopytech_). The informant said that although all three phones will not be released globally, people should look forward to the 12T series. The T Series is a budget line of Xiaomi flagships for international markets, which are usually launched in the second half of the year. However, it is unknown whether the future Xiaomi 12T series will be equipped with Leica camera technology.

No matter how disappointing the news, this is not the first time Xiaomi has released a product exclusive only to its country. His first folding smartphone Mi MIX Fold was sold only in China in limited quantities. The same was the flagship Mi MIX 4 of 2021, its first smartphone with a front-facing camera under the display or camera technology under the panel (CUP), as Xiaomi calls it. However, those who want to get these phones should be able to import them from third-party retailers.