Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension Edition: What is the difference?

Xiaomi has announced a new flagship smartphone called Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension Edition, but how does it differ from Xiaomi 12 Pro? Xiaomi 12 Pro was announced in December 2021 together with Xiaomi 12 as part of the first batch of devices based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The two phones, along with a cheaper third model, the Xiaomi 12X, eventually got a global launch in March 2022.

Xiaomi’s Number series is one of its key flagship lines, and they are sold both at home and around the world. In addition to the Number series, she also has a MIX (and MIX Fold) line. However, unlike the numbered series, the models of this line rarely travel outside of China.

The new Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension Edition has the same design as the standard version. The display on both phones is curved and has a central hole for the front camera. They also have a triple camera at the back. Despite the fact that both phones are flagships, they do not have an official penetration protection rating (IP), which means that owners are better off keeping them away from dusty environments and liquids. Xiaomi 12 Pro is available in blue, gray, green and purple, and the Dimension Edition can be purchased in blue and gray.

The Dimension Edition has a Mediatek processor

The processor is the main difference between Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimenity Edition. The first uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and the second uses the first smartphone in the world with the new MediaTek Dimension 9000+ processor. Technically, the Dimension 9000+ should provide higher CPU performance, since its cores have a higher clock speed than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In addition, the MediaTek chipset is manufactured on a 4-nm TSMC node, which surpasses the 4-nm Samsung node on which Snapdragon 8 Gen is running. 1 built. However, just because a chipset is better on paper doesn’t mean it will also be better in the real world. Both phones have up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The differences don’t end there. Xiaomi has also changed the camera configuration to Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension Edition. Unlike the Snapdragon version, which has a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension Edition retains the main camera, but has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (albeit with a wider viewing angle). FOV) and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens for macro photography. It also can’t shoot in 8K format, and it lacks some of the features of the Xiaomi 12 Pro camera, including motion capture and motion focusing. Both phones are equipped with a 32 MP front-facing camera. Regardless of the version, the display has a size of 6.7 inches, a resolution of QHD+, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Both phones can also measure heart rate using the fingerprint scanner built into the display. However, the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension Edition uses a first-generation LTPO display and has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro uses a second-generation LTPO display and a 480 Hz touch sampling rate. The second-generation LTPO display switches between refresh rates faster and is also more energy efficient. Those who choose the Dimension Edition will receive a large battery with a capacity of 5160 mAh, which supports fast wired charging with a power of 67 watts. In contrast, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a smaller 4600 mAh battery, but supports 120W fast charging. It also supports 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, unlike the Dimension Edition. Two phones come with a charger in the box.

There are other differences, such as WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and four Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos on Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension Edition has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and two speakers with Dolby Atmos. In addition, two phones come with a pre-installed MIUI 13 shell based on Android 12. As for the price, the Xiaomi 12 Pro costs 4699 yen (~700 USD) for the 8+128 GB version, 4999 yen (~746 USD) for the 8+128 GB version. the 8+ 256 GB version and 5399 yen (~805 USD) for the 12+256 GB version. Outside of China, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is more expensive: the starting price of the base model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of memory is $ 1,000. In contrast, the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimension Edition has a price of 3999 yen (~597 USD) for the 8 + 128 GB version and a price of 4499 yen (~671 USD) for the 12+256 GB version. Unfortunately, it is reported that it will not be available outside of China.