Xiaomi 12 Has Confirmed Release Date And Will Arrive With MIUI 13

Xiaomi 12: The year 2021 is coming to an end, but we will still have important launches in the cell phone market. This is the case of the long-awaited new line of top-of-the-line smartphones Xiaomi 12, which may have up to four variants, whose official presentation date was revealed by the Chinese manufacturer on Tuesday (21).

According to a post made by the company on the Weibo social network, the Xiaomi 12 will be released on December 28 in Beijing, China. At the time, at least two new models must be revealed by the brand, the standard variant of the line (Xiaomi 12) and the Pro version, but the presentation of the 12X is not discarded either.

According to reports by Gizmochina, executives from the Chinese giant were seen using the three models mentioned to publicize the launch poster. The 12 Ultra model, probably the most powerful variant of the new series, is due for the first half of 2022, just as the Mi 11 Ultra was unveiled after the debut of the other Mi 11 phones.

For this launch, Xiaomi decided to discontinue the “Mi” brand, which used to appear on its cell phones, as a way to unify its presence globally. In the teaser to publicize the debut, which features Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian, the new nomenclature is highlighted.