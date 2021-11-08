Xiaomi 12 Appeared On The Certification Site!

Xiaomi 12 series has received EEC certification. At this point, it is thought to be on the market in the near future. Here are the details…

Xiaomi 12, which will be powered by Xiaomi’s Snapdragon 898 processor, is expected to launch at the end of this year or early next year to announce its series. With the launch in China, it seems that the smartphones of the series will also be launched in global markets.

The global version of Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro with model numbers 2201122G and 2201123G has received EEC certification. This indicates that it will be on the market in the near future.

Xiaomi 12 series expected to go into mass production soon

Xiaomi 12 with model number 2201122G has recently gone through the BIS certification process. This shows that the smartphone is ready in India with the Redmi Note 11 Pro/ Pro+ models. It is expected that Xiaomi’s new smartphone series will enter mass production very soon. After that, it is possible that the Xiaomi MIX 5 will also participate.



Looking at the Xiaomi 12 standard version reports, it seems that it will be released in December of this year. It is stated that the Pro and Ultra models will be released in the beginning of next year, but it should be noted that these are not certain information. Only emerging reports show this.

The standard version of the series is presented to the user with a curved screen. It is expected that it will come with a center-aligned hole to house the selfie camera. The smartphone will have a 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to come with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.



The use of the Samsung ISOCELL GN5 50 Megapixel sensor as the main camera of the phone is within the expectations. The other two sensors are expected to have wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle sensors. The device is said to run the Android 12 operating system with the company’s own MIUI. Finally, there is a possibility that it will come with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Live images of the device appeared

A while ago, 3D render images of the device appeared. After that, live footage leaked to the internet. It has been revealed that the models will come with a 2K resolution supported Samsung E5 display with LTPO refresh rate. Finally, the standard version is expected to have a battery capacity of 4,700 mAh.

What do you expect from the Xiaomi 12 series? Don’t forget to mention your ideas in the comments section!