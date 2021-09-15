Xiaomi 11T series introduced: Here are the features and price!

The long wait is over. After Apple, Xiaomi introduced its new smartphones Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro duo

Xiaomi, one of the leading names in the smartphone market, organized a new event in response to Apple. The company announced the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro duo, which users are eagerly awaiting at this event. The phones, which have been on the agenda with different leaks in the last few months, have become official today with their remarkable features.

The new members of the Mi 11 family, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, are the budget-friendly flagships of the series. The phones, which appeal to the user with their affordable prices, also attract the eyes with their features.

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro are here with ambitious features

The successors of the Mi 10T series, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, are equipped with displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are quite ambitious when it comes to cameras. Offering cinematic shots and taking photography to the next level, the 11T series is supported by a 108 Megapixel lens on the back. This is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a Telemacro lens, which allows to take 120-degree wide-angle shots. It is also worth noting that 11T Pro has HDR10+ support.

As for the processor features, 11T Pro, one of Xiaomi’s ambitious models, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The lower spec Xiaomi 11T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset.

Having ambitious features on the screen side, the Xiaomi 11T series comes with AMOLED displays that support 1 million colors and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen, which has DisplayMate + certification for eye health, is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

In addition to the processor and screen features, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are equipped with Harman / Kardon speakers that offer a more powerful sound experience. It also supports Dolby Atmos.

In terms of battery life, the Xiaomi 11T series is equipped with 5,000 mAh batteries. Of these, the flat 11T model supports 67W fast charging, while the Xiaomi 11T Pro supports 120W fast charging.

Long-term update support for Xiaomi 11T series

Xiaomi has officially started its three-year Android update program, breaking new ground so far. The Chinese manufacturer announced that it will offer 3 major Android and security patches for 4 years to the Mi 11T series. It will become clear in the coming days whether the same situation will occur in other models.

Xiaomi 11T technical specifications

Display: 6.67 inch AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 108 + 8 + 5 Megapixels / 8K video support

Front Camera: 16 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh / 67W fast charging

Xiaomi 11T Pro technical specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate / HDR10+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

RAM: 8 / 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 108 + 8 + 5 Megapixels / 8K video support

Front Camera: 16 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh / 120W fast charging

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro price

As for the price, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro come with different storage options. The prices are as follows:

Xiaomi 11T

8GB RAM-128GB storage: 499 Euros

8GB RAM-256GB storage: 549 Euros

Xiaomi 11T Pro